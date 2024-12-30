Popular food vlogger Sonali Sanghamitra Parida was found dead in a private ladies' hostel in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. Her body was recovered hanging under mysterious circumstances on Monday from Room 101 of the hostel located in the Adarsh Vihar area of Patia. Sonali, originally from Marshaghai in Kendrapara district, had been residing at the hostel for the past four years. She worked for a construction company in Baramunda for several years. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. However, her family has claimed the death of their daughter as a case of murder. RJ Simran Singh Dies by Suicide: Jammu Influencer Ritik Mahajan Doubts Suicide Theory, Says ‘There Is More to This Story!’ (See Post).

Sonali Sanghamitra Parida Dies

#WATCH | Food vlogger found dead in Bhubaneswar hostel The deceased has been identified Sonali Sanghamitra Parida of Kendrapara district. She was engaged in a construction company in Bhubaneswar and resided in a hostel at Adarsh Vihar under Infocity police station#Odisha pic.twitter.com/fpp5NbhBRD — Argus News (@ArgusNews_in) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)