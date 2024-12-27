Simran Singh, a freelance radio jockey and social media influencer from Jammu, was found dead in her Gurugram apartment on Thursday (December 26). The 25-year-old influencer, who was affectionately known as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu), allegedly committed suicide, as confirmed by the police. Simran Singh reportedly passed away on Wednesday, and her body was found hanging in her flat. The incident came to light after a friend of the influencer who stayed with her at the flat alerted the police. However, social media figure Ritik Mahajan, who is also a close friend of Simran, claimed that it did not look like a case of suicide to him. RJ Simran Dies by Suicide: Radio Jockey aka 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Found Hanging at Her Gurugram Flat, Probe Initiated.

RJ Simran Dies by Suicide?

Simran Singh, who is a popular face on social media, was reportedly found dead in her Sector 47 apartment. A friend who was staying with her in the flat alerted the police after discovering her body. As per the initial investigation, the police suspect it to be a case of suicide. After postmortem at the district hospital, the body was handed over to her family. Simran Singh boasted a strong social media presence with over 7 lakh followers on Instagram. Soon after the news of her mysterious demise surfaced online, popular model and social media influencer Ritik Mahajan took to social media and expressed his disbelief over the shocking news.

Simran Singh’s Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ SIMRAN (@rjsimransingh)

Ritik Mahajan Reacts to RJ Simran’s Death

Ritik Mahajan is a popular social media figure based in Jammu. The influencer, who appears to be in close touch with RJ Simran's family, said that there is something suspicious about her death. Taking to his Insta stories, Ritik shared a screenshot of a phone call he made to Simran's family and wrote, "I just had a word with Simran's dad. My heart sinks, and with a heavy heart, I am telling you all she is no more. They are saying she committed suicide. I am not believing anyone. I had a conversation with her. She seemed happy and told me a lot of things ,but there was nothing like she was depressed or something. There is more to this story!" RJ Simran Dies by Suicide: Radio Jockey aka 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Found Hanging at Her Gurugram Flat, Probe Initiated.

Ritik Mahajan on RJ Simran Singh’s Tragic Demise

(Photo Credits: @ritikmahajann/ Instagram)

Concluding his note, Ritik said that he was still unable to process what had happened and also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Simran Singh's family. More updates on the case are expected to arrive soon following a deeper investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

