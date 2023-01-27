Sonam Wangchuk has begun a five-day 'Climate Fast' to save Ladakh. The renowned climate activist shared the video update on day two of his fast. He said that the authorities have denied him to go to Khardungla pass citing a threat to his life, though, he claimed it is not the only reason. He further asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene. Wangchuk began his fast on Thursday, January 26th, on the occasion of the country's 74th Republic Day. Climate Change Effects: Social Reformist Sonam Wangchuk Urges PM Narendra Modi for Climate Mitigation, Says 2/3rd of Ladakh Glaciers Endangered.

Sonam Wangchuk on Second Day of His ‘Climate Fast’ To Save Ladakh:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)