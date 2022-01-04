Lucknow, January 4: A stampede occurred during the Congress party's 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. An ANI tweet showed massive rush at the marathon and several girls who fell to the ground due to overcrowding. The phrase 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight) is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's warcry given to the Congress for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Stampede occurred during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh today pic.twitter.com/nDtKd1lxf1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2022

