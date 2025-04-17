A 42-year-old factory worker, Kamlesh Lodhi, died suddenly after collapsing at the gate of Dhananjay Company on Sanwer Road, Indore, on Monday. The shocking moment was captured on the factory’s CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. Kamlesh, a resident of Patel Colony near Aurobindo Hospital, had just finished outdoor work and was walking back when he collapsed. Police believe he died of a heart attack on the spot. His family, devastated and angry, gathered at the factory and demanded answers, blaming a lack of immediate medical assistance. Police intervened to calm the situation and sent the body for post-mortem to confirm the exact cause of death. An investigation is underway. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Bulandshahr: Man Walking on Road Suddenly Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack in UP; Video Surfaces.

Sudden Death in Indore

MP : इंदौर में मजदूर कैलाश की फैक्ट्री गेट पर ही मौत हो गई। वो जैसे ही गेट में घुसा, अचानक पीछे गिर पड़ा और प्राण निकल गए !! pic.twitter.com/acR0jXPLF0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 17, 2025

