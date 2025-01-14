On Pongal's occasion, a farmer in Tamil Nadu created a sugarcane bull cart in the state. According to news agency IANS, Senthil Kumar from Kundukulam, near Kanchipuram, created a 3,000 kg sugarcane bull cart to celebrate Pongal. The annual tradition showcases agricultural heritage. It is also learned that the sugarcane bull cart will be displayed for 10 days. Chiranjeevi Attends Pongal 2025 Celebrations With PM Narendra Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s Residence in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Farmer Creates Sugarcane Bull Cart for Pongal

Tamil Nadu: Farmer Senthil Kumar from Kundukulam, near Kanchipuram, created a 3000 kg sugarcane bull cart to celebrate Pongal. This annual tradition showcases agricultural heritage, and the cart will be displayed for 10 days pic.twitter.com/VhLlLoEizP — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)