In a significant development, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted the implementation of the Centre’s March 20 notification that established a fact-checking unit (FCU). This decision will remain in effect until the Bombay High Court delivers a final verdict on the petitions challenging the 2023 amendment to the IT Rules. The Union Electronics and IT Ministry had previously declared the FCU, under the Press Information Bureau, as a statutory body. This body was granted the authority to identify and flag what it perceives as misinformation related to the Central government and its agencies on social media platforms. The amended IT rules, which were enforced in April 2023, give the FCU the power to monitor social media content and flag any alleged misinformation pertaining to the Centre’s operations. PIB Fact Check Unit: Centre Notifies Press Information Bureau FCU Under IT Rules 2021.

Supreme Court Stays Centre's Notification on Fact Check Unit

Supreme Court stays the operation of March 20 notification of the Fact Check Unit (FCU) by the Centre government under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2023 (IT Amendment Rules 2023). Supreme Court stays the… — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

#BREAKING #SupremeCourt stays the notification of Fact Check Unit by the Union Government, stay to operate till the Bombay High Court finally decides the challenges to the IT Rules amendment 2023. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 21, 2024

