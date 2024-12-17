An explosion occurred today, December 17, at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sevalpatti village, Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, causing significant damage to three vehicles parked on the premises. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as workers quickly evacuated the facility after hearing the blast. The fire department responded swiftly, deploying three fire engines to contain and extinguish the flames. Video shared by news agency ANI shows the aftermath of the blast. Authorities from the Vembakottai police station are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. Tamil Nadu Factory Blast: 2 Killed in Explosion at Firecracker Manufacturing Factory in Dindigul District.

3 Vehicles Damaged in Blast at Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory

3 Vehicles Damaged in Blast at Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory (Photo Credits: X/ @ANI)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)