A major explosion has been reported from Iran. According to the news agency Insider Paper, a major explosion is said to have occurred at a fireworks and explosives factory in Isfahan. Whereas Spectator Index reported that a large blast took place at a military factory in Isfahan. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. The development comes a few days after a blast had taken place on Saturday, April 26, at the Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas. Iran Port Blast: Death Toll Climbs to 70 as Fire Extinguished at Shahid Rajaei Port Rocked by Explosion.

Huge Explosion Reported at Factory in Isfahan

BREAKING: Reports in Iran of a major explosion at a fireworks and explosives factory in Isfahan — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 29, 2025

Large Blast Reported at a Military Factory in Isfahan

BREAKING: Reports of large blast at a military factory in Isfahan, Iran. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 29, 2025

