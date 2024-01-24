Congress announced it would boycott the 'High-tea' hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Republic Day 2024 on January 26. Previously, on December 13, the Supreme Court said that the "business of the government and the business of governance" should not suffer from the ongoing impasse over the passage of ten important Bills, as and it asked Governor RN Ravi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to get together over hot tea. Later, the Chief Minister was called for tea by the Governor. Row Over Delay in Clearing Bills: Supreme Court Asks Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi To Meet CM MK Stalin To Resolve Impasse.

Congress to Boycott 'High-tea' Hosted by Governor RN Ravi

Congress to boycott 'High-tea' to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on 26th January Republic Day pic.twitter.com/BZV5OEuk6Q — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)