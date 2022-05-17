On Tuesday, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Speaking on the occasion Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management at BSE said that it is a momentous event. "LIC IPO is in line with the PM's vision. India is one of the most important emerging markets and it will be one of the fastest-growing economies in this decade," he said.

Check tweet:

This is a momentous event. LIC IPO is in line with the PM's vision. India is one of the most important emerging markets and it will be one of the fastest-growing economies in this decade: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, at BSE pic.twitter.com/bCdtx5Q33j — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)