Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday warned protesters on Twitter regarding the misuse of Guru Granth Sahib. He stated that those who use this holy text as a shield and take them to police stations cannot be called the heirs of Punjab or Punjabiyat. His statement came after some incidents occurred where individuals used the holy text as a shield during protests, which was condemned by many as disrespectful to the religion. Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP Chief JP Nadda Carry Guru Granth Sahib Brought From Afghanistan.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Warns Protesters Against Misuse of Guru Granth Sahib

"Those making Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and carrying 'them' to police stations, can't be called Waris (heir) of Punjab or Punjabiyat," tweets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/jEYOuoxUpz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

