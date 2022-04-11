Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said that his government will take all possible steps to resolve the crisis in the country. Rajapaksa also said that all parties in Parliament were urged to come forward to resolve the current crisis in the country, however, no one came forward. "We ended the war not to put the people of this country into this status, we constructed highways not to keep people in queues. We built ports not to idle oil ships in our ports until we find dollars to pay for them. We will make all efforts to overcome this crisis," Rajapaksa said.

Check tweet:

