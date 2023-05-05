The CCTV visuals inside the Tihar jail showed Tillu Tajpuriya's dead body being brutally stabbed and hit by a few men. In the video, a few people can be seen bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel. Some days ago, another video surfaced that showed three killers pulling Tajpuriya out of his cell and assaulting him. Tillu Tajpuriya Murder in Tihar Jail: CCTV Footage Shows Gangster Being Brutally Stabbed by Killers (Watch Video).

Tillu Tajpuriya Murder Video:

#WATCH | Delhi | A second CCTV video emerges from Tihar Jail's Central Gallery wherein a few people can be seen bringing gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body out. The visuals later show two other people stabbing the body and hitting it in the presence of Police personnel. pic.twitter.com/FyE09M95C7 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

