A daring stunt in Dibai, Bulandshahr (UP), ended in tragedy when a tractor, being pulled by ropes during a show, flipped over. The driver was crushed to death instantly, highlighting the deadly consequences of such reckless acts. As thrilling as these stunts may appear, they come with severe risks to life. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such activities, urging society to take responsibility and put an end to these reckless acts before they become normalized and continue to endanger lives. Bulandshahr: 30-Year-Old Woman Dies After Assault by Group of Women, 2 Cops Shunted for Negligence in Handling Case.

Driver Crushed to Death as Tractor Pulled by Ropes Flips

Daring stunt took a tragic turn when a tractor, pulled by ropes during a show, flipped over. The driver was tragically crushed to death on the spot in Dibai, Bulandshahr (UP). We owe it to our society to put a stop to such reckless acts before they become a normalized thrill,… pic.twitter.com/Cq3aVHBA38 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)