A shocking incident of vandalism occurred at Harpalpur Railway Station in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh when miscreants threw stones at the Prayagraj-bound Maha Kumbh Special train. The attack, which targeted the windows and doors of the train, left passengers terrified, with some screaming as the glass shattered. A video of the incident quickly went viral, showing the miscreants pelting stones at the moving train. The train, en route from Jhansi to Prayagraj, was carrying passengers attending the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In response to the viral footage, police from both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have launched a joint investigation to identify the culprits and ensure stringent action is taken. Maharashtra: Stone Pelting Reported As RSS Workers Take Out March in Ratnagiri, BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Says ‘It Will Be Accounted For’ After Video Goes Viral.

Miscreants Target Prayagraj-Bound Train, Video Goes Viral

Vandalism and stone pelting in #Mahakumbh Special train going from Jhansi to Prayagraj. Live video surfaced. The reason for this is not known yet. pic.twitter.com/gXvrcadTxf — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 28, 2025

Viral Video Shows Stone-Pelting on Maha Kumbh Train, Police Investigate

उक्त वीडियो रेलवे स्टेशन हरपालपुर जनपद छतरपुर (म0प्र0) का प्रतीत हो रहा है। उ0प्र0पु, म0प्र0पु और GRP से समन्वय स्थापित कर संयुक्त रूप से दोषियों के विरूद्द कठोरतम कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित कर रही है। — MAHOBA POLICE (@mahobapolice) January 28, 2025

