Liverpool FC won their second Premier League title after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield Stadium. The Reds reach the magical figure of 82 points in the EPL 2024-25 points table. Arsenal, who are second placed, cannot cover the gap now with four matches remaining in the league. After winning the title, the Reds shared a post on X where they asked fans to type "Liverpool FC in Google." Interestingly, after typing the name, the search engine giant revealed a fireworks animation. The post has now gone viral on social media. Virgil van Dijk Becomes First Dutch Captain to Win Premier League As Liverpool Clinch EPL 2024-25 Title.

Type Liverpool FC in Google!

Fireworks Animation after Typing Liverpool FC in Google

