Romeo and Julie, members of the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) dog squad, played a key role in locating a 6-year-old who was trapped under tonnes of debris in Nurdagi. Without their help, perhaps the child could not have been taken out alive. The Labradors who are trained in sniffing and rescue operations have been brought to Turkey by the NDRF, which has been deployed under the Operation Dost initiative of the Indian government to provide aid and relief material to the earthquake hit Turkey. Operation Dost: Indian Tricolour Comes to Rescue of People Affected by Earthquakes in Turkey, Army’s 60 Para Field Hospital Distributes Relief Materials (Watch Video) .

Romeo and Julie Save Life in Turkey:

#TurkeyEarthquake | Sniffer dogs of NDRF, Julie and Romeo saved a six-year-old girl who was trapped under the debris at the earthquake-hit Nurdağı. pic.twitter.com/HCVv6wcibf — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

