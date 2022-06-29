Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took to Twitter after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as CM of Maharashtra. Raut, in a tweet in Marathi, wrote that Uddhav Thackeray stepped down gracefully. We have lost a well-cultured and sensitive CM. While taking a dig at rebel MLAs, he said history has shown us that backstabbing does not end well for anyone.

Check Tweet:

मुख्यमंत्री अत्यंत gracefully पायउतार झाले.आपण एक संवेदनशील सुसंस्कृत मुख्यंमंत्री गमावला आहे.दगाबाजीचा अंत चांगला होत नाही असे इतिहास सांगतो. ठाकरे जिंकले जनमानस देखील जिंकले.शिवसेनेच्या भव्य विजयाची ही सुरुवात आहे. लाठ्या खाऊ .तुरुंगात जाऊ. पण बाळासाहेबांची शिवसेना धगधगत ठेऊ! pic.twitter.com/smK6e3GKHa — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 29, 2022

