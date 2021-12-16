The UK on Thursday recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 88,376 new cases largely due to the Omicron variant alongside the dominant Delta Variant. The previous record was 78,610 on December 15.

UK reports another daily record of 88,376 new COVID cases: AFP — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)