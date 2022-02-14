Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi-led BJP delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi and demands strong actions should be taken against the Congress leader who said that a Hindu can never become a CM of Punjab. It's an attempt to give a communal colour to the election. We have filed a case regarding this, Minister said.

Check Tweet:

