A man in Uttar Pradesh has moved supreme court seeking anticipatory bail after a rape case filed by his wife before their marriage was revived by her due to an alleged matrimonial dispute. The petition was filed challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to grant the petitioner-husband anticipatory bail in a rape case by his wife arising out of incidents which took place in 2011 and 2014, before the two were married. The court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response to the plea. Delhi High Court Orders Media To Remove Online News About Man Trying To Extort Money Over Obscene Video.

UP Man Moves Supreme Court

Man moves Supreme Court for anticipatory bail after wife revives her rape complaint filed against him before their marriage Read more here: https://t.co/E8FRsevdSi pic.twitter.com/s6gGJ9OQ1w — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)