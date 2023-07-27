A horrifying incident of a teacher engaging in lewd behaviour with a female pupil has come to the fore. In a recently surfaced video, a teacher can be seen touching a female student inappropriately inside a classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. An anonymous person filmed this incident and later posted it on social media. The District Education Officer reportedly removed the accused from his position after the video went viral. It is learnt that the video is around a week old. However, no official police complaint has yet been made in the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Nagpada School Principal Rapes Minor Student, FIR Registered.

School Headmaster Engages in Obscene Acts With Minor Student in Bahraich

राक्षस भी बच्चों पर रहम खाते हैं, तुम कौन से कचड़े से पैदा हुए हो? देखिए इस हैवान को ये एक अध्यापक है, स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली अबोध छात्राओं के साथ अश्लील हरकत कर रहा है। वीडियो बहराइच के विशेश्वरगंज विकासखंड के प्राथमिक विद्यालय शिवपुर बैरागी का है। pic.twitter.com/RhunB4JOAI — Ashutosh Tripathi (@tripsashu) July 26, 2023

