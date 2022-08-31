Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra has been arrested by the Ranchi police on August 31. Allegations were levelled against her that she had tortured her domestic help. A report quoted Superintendent of Police Kishor Kaushal saying that Patra has been taken into custody and other formalities are being completed. Patra will likely be produced in the court later today. Jharkhand Horror: Woman Who Worked at BJP Leader Seema Patra's House Tortured, Thrashed by Owner in Ranchi

Check Tweet:

#UPDATE | Jharkhand | Ranchi police arrested Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader and wife of ex-IAS officer for torturing her maid. The case was registered at Argora police station: Ranchi police https://t.co/ggg2IYoXpj — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)