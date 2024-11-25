A violent fight broke out between two shopkeepers in the Sadar Kotwali area of Auraiya on November 24, sparked by a dispute over placing goods outside their shops. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight on the road, with shopkeepers and their staff exchanging punches, kicks, and slaps, resulting in torn clothes. A video of the brawl, which quickly went viral on social media, showed the intense scuffle. Following the incident, the police responded and confirmed that a case had been registered against four individuals, including a minor. Kanpur: Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Triplets At Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Boys And A Girl Born Through C-Section In Rare Event (Watch Video).

