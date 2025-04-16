A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Rampur district, where a 10-year-old mentally challenged Dalit girl was found in a severely injured and nude state in a field on Wednesday morning, April 16. She had gone missing the previous night. Locals discovered the girl unconscious and without clothes. Her body showed multiple injury marks and cuts, indicating a brutal assault. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. Doctors have confirmed serious injuries across her body, including her private parts, which were heavily bleeding and had burn marks. Police officials have launched a manhunt to find the person or persons responsible. Forensic teams have been deployed, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. The case has sparked anger and concern in the community. Uttar Pradesh: Barber Shaves Mentally-Challenged Dalit Boy’s Head in Budaun for ‘Supporting’ BJP in Lok Sabha Polls; FIR Registered Under SC/ST Act.

Mentally-Challenged Dalit Girl Brutally Raped in UP’s Rampur

Dalit Girl Found Injured With Cuts on Body, Burn Marks Near Private Parts

यूपी : जिला रामपुर में 10 साल की मंदबुद्धि दलित लड़की से दरिंदगी की सारी इंतेहा पार हो गईं। ये लड़की कल रात लापता हुई। आज सुबह खेत में न्यूड मिली। शरीर का कोई अंग नहीं बचा, जहां दांत से काटने के निशान न हों। प्राइवेट पार्ट लहूलुहान था। अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। आरोपी की तलाश… pic.twitter.com/LtV3zzOxH2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 16, 2025

