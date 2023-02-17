A video of bikers doing stunts on a foot-over bridge, constructed for the ease and comfort of specially-abled and elderly citizens in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun, is going viral. The bridge has been misused for frivolous activities by the youths in the city. The men are seen trying to impress women by doing stunts on the foot-over bridge late at night. The bridge is just next to the Orai Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. The police have initiated action. Punjab: Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into Divider on Nawanshahr-Phagwara Highway (Horrific Accident Video).

Foot-Over Bridge for Specially-Abled Persons and Elderly Being Misused by Bikers:

उक्त ट्वीट के संबंध में थाना प्रभारी जीआरपी उरई को आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु बताया गया — SP GRP JHANSI (@spgrpjhansi) February 16, 2023

