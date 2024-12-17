A minibus carrying a group of devotees overturned in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, leaving 10 people injured on Tuesday, December 17. The incident occurred near the village of Mochdi in the Khatoli area when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. According to Ram Ashish Yadav, CO Khatoli, the injured passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that no major casualties were reported, and further investigations are underway. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Couple, 10-Year-Old Son Killed As Car Rams Into Truck on Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway.

10 Devotees Injured as Mini Bus Overturns in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A mini bus carrying devotees overturned due to loss of control. Approximately 10 devotees were injured in the incident. Ram Ashish Yadav (CO Khatoli, Muzaffarnagar) says, "A mini bus lost control and overturned near the village of Mochdi in the… pic.twitter.com/dMX3l4DR9Z — IANS (@ians_india) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)