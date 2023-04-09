A man in Uttar Pradesh tied his son’s hands and hanged him from ceiling as he was upset with the child for not studying. The accused allegedly assaulted the 6-year-old boy and a video of the heartless torture is doing the rounds on social media. The incident took place in Kaushambi district of the state. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the accused has been arrested. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Brother-Sister Tied to Tree, Brutally Thrashed After Villagers Doubt Them As Lovers in Khandwa; Three Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Man Tortures Son For Not Studying

Police Action

प्रकरण में थाना मंझनपुर पुलिस द्वारा निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही में आरोपी का चालान किया गया है। — KAUSHAMBI POLICE (@kaushambipolice) April 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)