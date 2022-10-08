The Uttarakhand High Court asked a man to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife after he obtained ex-parte divorce decree by fraudulently 'Misleading' his partner. After learning that the man had obtained an ex-parte divorce decree by misleading his wife, the court directed the man to deposit Rs 50,000 with the State Legal Services Authority within four weeks. The bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe said that the husband has "gravely undermined the institution of marriage which is sacrosanct amongst the Hindus". Kerala High Court Says ‘Rape Will Not Stand if Woman Continues Sexual Relations After Knowing Man Is Married’.

