In a shocking incident, the gunman of Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya was swept away by a strong water current while they were inspecting flood-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar. Gadiya was visiting flood-hit areas following a recent cloudburst and was being assisted across a swollen drain by SDRF personnel using ropes. However, during the crossing, his gunman reportedly lost his balance and was caught in the fierce flow. He was rescued by an SDRF personnel. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Haldwani School Bus Accident: Over Dozen Children Injured As School Bus Carrying 40 Falls Into Gorge in Uttarakhand As Driver Loses Control of Vehicle.

🚨 Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar A gunman escorting Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya was swept away in a sudden cloudburst while they were inspecting flood-hit areas Gunner was finally rescued by SDRF teams & locals after a long chase. Some personal belongings also lost pic.twitter.com/Soeh22vZRy — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 30, 2025

