BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari was seen sweeping the courtyard of Dharahra mosque in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on April 11. In the viral video, the Varanasi South legislator is seen holding a broom and cleaning the mosque premises alongside supporters. The gesture comes days before the PM’s visit, during which he is expected to inaugurate developmental projects worth over INR 3,884 crore. Varanasi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped for 7 Days in Guest House, 6 Arrested.

BJP MLA Neelkanth Tiwari Sweeps Mosque Premises in Varanasi

VIDEO | UP: BJP MLA from Varanasi South Neelkanth Tiwari (@NeelkanthAd) sweeps with a broom at a Mosque.#neelkanthtiwari pic.twitter.com/HHM0rtArxh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025

