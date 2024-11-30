A massive fire broke out in the vehicle parking area of Varanasi’s Cantt railway station early Saturday, destroying at least 200 motorcycles. Firefighters and police teams worked to extinguish the blaze, which created thick smoke and haze. Twelve fire engines, along with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, were deployed to the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started due to a short circuit. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Videos show fire personnel dousing the flames with water hoses. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. Delhi Blast: Explosion Near PVR in Prashant Vihar, Says Fire Service (Watch Video).

Varanasi Railway Station Fire

Varanasi, UP: A short circuit at Varanasi Cantt station sparked a massive fire, destroying over 200 vehicles in the railway employees' parking area. Six fire brigade vehicles brought the blaze under control pic.twitter.com/n4mJpwSAKT — IANS (@ians_india) November 30, 2024

