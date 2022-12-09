An unfortunate accident took place during a wedding ceremony in Quarsi police station area of Aligarh district. During the marriage procession, the groom fell into the drain aling with the horse cart leaving the groom injured. The horse died on the spot. Reports said that as soon as the baraat reached in front of the guest house, the horse cart along with the groom sitting on the horse fell into the drain near the guest house. Due to this, an atmosphere of panic ensued on the spot. Whereas, the horse died in the accident and the groom was injured. It is being told that the accident happened due to lack of railing over the drain. Video: Youth Jumps into River After Lover Refuses to Continue Relationship in Kerala’s Idukki

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)