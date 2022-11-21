A dispute over documentation turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district when a car driver allegedly physically assaulted a toll plaza worker who asked for his ID card. Soon after both engaged in heated assault. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the car driver and toll plaza employee engaged in a heated fight as other commuters gathered around them. Up police have taken cognisance of the matter and further investigation is underway. Viral Video: Prisoner Sings 'Mujhko Peene Ka Shauk Nahi' Song Inside Jail, Leaves Cops Laughing

Watch Viral Video:

