Multiple videos going viral on social media show four students escaping from their hostel in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The four students who are said to be missing are Kiran Kumar, Karthik, Charan Teja, and Raghu. It is reported that the students who are studying in Class 9 at St Ann's High School escaped from their hostel after watching the "Lucky Baskhar" movie in an attempt to earn money. After the incident came to light, the police registered a missing person case and launched an investigation to trace the students. They are also examining CCTV footage from the railway station and bus stands. Andhra: Women Passengers Attacked with Chemical in RTC Bus in Visakhapatnam

Students Escape from School Hostel in Visakhapatnam

