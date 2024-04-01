Vistara Airlines Responds After Multiple Flight Delays and Cancellations, Says 'Teams Tirelessly Working To Stabilise Situation'

The leading carrier in India, Vistara, has been hitting the headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. The airline has reported multiple flight delays and cancellations in the last few days, causing trouble for several flyers. Taking stock of the situation, the airline spokesperson said, "We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilise the situation." Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather.

Vistara Airlines Responds

