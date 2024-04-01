  • Lifestyle
    Vistara Airlines Responds After Multiple Flight Delays and Cancellations, Says 'Teams Tirelessly Working To Stabilise Situation'

    Vistara has reported multiple flight delays and cancellations in the last few days, causing trouble for several flyers.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 01, 2024 06:46 PM IST

    The leading carrier in India, Vistara, has been hitting the headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. The airline has reported multiple flight delays and cancellations in the last few days, causing trouble for several flyers. Taking stock of the situation, the airline spokesperson said, "We confirm that we have had a number of flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the last few days due to various operational reasons. Our teams are tirelessly working to stabilise the situation." Vistara Bengaluru to Hyderabad Flight Returns Back Due to Bad Weather.

    Vistara Airlines Responds

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

