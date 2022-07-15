Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday, July 15 said that India and China should solve the border dispute through talks and peaceful means. Dalai Lama remarks came ahead of the 16th round of Corps Commander-level meetings between neighbors on July 17 over the LAC stand-off in the eastern Ladakh sector and Galwan clashes of 2020.

#WATCH India & China, the 2 populated neighbours should resolve this problem through talks & peaceful means...use of military force is outdated: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on the expansionist policy of the Chinese side in Ladakh. He was leaving from Jammu for Leh. pic.twitter.com/X00ASzrnzn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

