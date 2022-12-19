The Dalai Lama on Monday said that India is the best place and has always been his top preference. He stated that things are improving worldwide and China is becoming flexible but he won't return. "India is my permanent address," added the Dalai Lama. He added that Kangra, Pandit Nehru's choice, would be his permanent residence. “Things are improving in Europe, Africa, and also in Asia. China is becoming more flexible but there is no point in returning to China,” the spiritual leader said. China Has Strategy To Install Dalai Lama of Its Own Choice, Reveals Document

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama says, "...There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra - Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence..." pic.twitter.com/Wr6dGEPIIx — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

