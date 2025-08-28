Amid heavy rain and flooding in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, a video shows students trapped in flooded Arni University being rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kangra. According to news agency PTI, over 400 students of Arni University in Kangra were rescued by NDRF teams. The university campus was flooded after water was released from Pong Dam amid heavy rainfall in the higher terrains. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that heavy rains and flash floods had hit several parts of the state, triggering landslides and disrupting everyday life in many districts. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi As Heavy Rains Batter State.

Students Trapped in Flooded Arni University Rescued by NDRF

VIDEO | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Over 400 students trapped in flooded Arni University rescued by NDRF. The university campus was flooded after water released from Pong Dam amid heavy rainfall in the higher terrains.#HimachalPradesh #Kangra (Source: Third Party) (Full video… pic.twitter.com/WZF6h3qjqv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2025

