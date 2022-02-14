Lieutenant general (Retired) KJS Dhillon, who commanded 15 Corps when the Pulwama attack happened, on Monday said that the terrorists nowadays don't have the liberty to move around freely in Kashmir. They are roaming around like rats, hiding from one house to another. Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon added, "Kashmiris are fed up with terrorism."

#WATCH | Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon, who commanded 15 Corps when Pulwama attack happened, says, "Today, they (terrorists) don't have liberty to move around freely in Kashmir. They are roaming around like rats, hiding from one house to another. Kashmiris are fed up with terrorism." pic.twitter.com/ljfEE88hgu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

