On the occasion of first day of New Year 2023, thousands of devotees thronged to the Shirdi temple in Maharashtra to offer prayers. Keeping in mind the convenience of the devotees who have come to celebrate the new year in Shirdi, Sai Sansthan has made special preparations. The devotees who were not able to get rooms in the Sai Sansthan were provided with temporary beds for them to sleep on New Year Eve. New Year 2023: Devotees Throng Ghats of Varanasi For Evening Prayers (See Pics)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Devotees throng Shirdi Temple to offer prayers on the first day of #NewYear2023pic.twitter.com/hHdF9ov4zo — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

