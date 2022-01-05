Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya made the announcement in this regard. The Prime Minister's visit was cancelled reportedly due to "security lapse". The Ministry of Home Affairs, said, "Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport." A detailed report has been sought from the Punjab government. The rally has now been postponed. According to reports, PM Modi got stuck on the flyover near Hussainiwala due to protest by farmers.

Tweets By ANI:

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi cancels his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from the stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) says it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

