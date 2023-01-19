Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was seen using the Mumbai metro services after he inaugurated two lines of the Mumbai metro. A video of PM Narendra Modi travelling on the Mumba Metro train has gone viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi is also seen interacting with youth onboard the Mumbai metro train. Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi at BKC (See Pics).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi avails Mumbai metro and interacts with the youth onboard. Earlier this evening, he inaugurated two lines of the Mumbai metro. (Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/6IXCOeivXx — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

See Pics:

PM @narendramodi on board the Metro in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/nE03O7nDmW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2023

