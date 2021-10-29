Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi in Rome during his visit to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. The prime minister was welcomed with chants in Sanksrit and slogans of “Modi, Modi!" during his interaction with the Indian community in Italy.

#WATCH Sanskrit chants, slogans of 'Modi, Modi' reverberate at Piazza Gandhi in Rome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people gathered there The PM is in Rome to participate in the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/G13ptYOAjB — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

