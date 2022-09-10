The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday continued to count crores in cash in raids at promoters of Kolkata-based E-Nuggets mobile gaming app in connection with a money laundering probe. The agency released a photo showing massive hordes of cash in Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 currency notes. ED searched 6 locations of ‘E-Nuggets’ mobile gaming app and its promoters, one Nisar Khan and others.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Several currency counting machines continue to count crores in cash at businessman Nisar Khan's residence in Kolkata of West Bengal, during ED's raid pic.twitter.com/eVnC6Um7Gh — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

