In a shocking incident, three petrol bombs were hurled into the house of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The CCTV footage shows two bike-borne men were seen approaching the house and hurling petrol bombs before the duo sped away. "Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident," ACP Shanmugam said.

Petrol Bombs Thrown at RSS Member’s House:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Three petrol bombs were thrown and we are investigating in this regard. No one was injured and damaged in the accident: Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner on petrol bomb hurled at the house of an RSS member in Madurai (CCTV Visual Source: Local Police) pic.twitter.com/qxOBjGmg3y — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)