On Friday, West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri while addressing a crowd in Nandigram took a dig at President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking about President Murmu, Giri said. "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?." Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Voting Should Be Taken More As Responsibility, Says Voter in Shimla.

How Does President Look

#WATCH | "We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?," says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

