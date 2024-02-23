In a recent incident at Rajbandh Railway Station in Durgapur, West Bengal, smoke was observed emanating from the Duronto Express. The train was en route from Howrah to Delhi. Quick action by railway officials brought the situation under control, and the train was able to resume its journey. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Four Wagons of Goods Train Derails at Rayanapadu Near Vijayawada Railway Station, No Casualties Reported.

Smoke in Duronto Express

#WATCH | West Bengal | Smoke was seen emanating from Duronto Express, at Rajbandh Railway Station in Durgapur. The train was going from Howrah to Delhi. The smoke was brought under control by Railway officials and the train then resumed its onward journey. pic.twitter.com/dRhNiS4XSn — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)