Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a few people took to X, formerly Twitter and said that they received an automated call asking them whom they would vote for in the upcoming elections. One user shared a screenshot of the number from which she received a call and said. "I got an automated call today asking whom I will vote for in 2024 Lok Sabha election. It went, "For BJP press 5, Congress press 1...." And even named candidates from my constituency." The user also asked if this was ethical. A second user also confirmed receiving a similar call from the same number. "I too got a call from the same no but I didn’t pick up and true caller gave a fraud flag," the user wrote. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 150 CAPF Companies Already in West Bengal, Maximum Deployed at North 24 Parganas District.

I got an automated call today asking whom I will vote for in 2024 Lok Sabha election. It went, "For BJP press 5, Congress press 1...." And even named candidates from my constituency. Is this ethical? How can such data collection be allowed before a general election? @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/MVYwD9wvyb — (I'm done)ⁿ (@Shayonnita15) March 14, 2024

A screengrab of the number from which the user received a call.

